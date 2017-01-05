Doug Whaley Era: What Does It Mean For Buffalo?

With the exit of Rex Ryan as head coach, this has officially become Doug Whaley’s football operation.

Following the end-of-year press conference, Doug Whaley and the Buffalo Bills have been the center of a media storm for hot takes on how poorly run the franchise is. However, what does the exit of Rex Ryan mean for Doug Whaley?

Let’s first state the obvious.

Whaley is spearheading a coaching search that will go hand in hand with his own job security moving forward. My hope is that the Pegulas give him a real time frame in which to operate and establish a culture.

He deserves more than a San Francisco-esque half measure, in which if the Bills miss the playoffs next year, we will be writing the same articles, but including a GM search.

Buffalo Bills Under Doug Whaley

He came in as a pseudo-understudy for Buddy Nix, who did him no favors on his way out. Nix wanted to retire following the scouting year, so he stayed long enough to hire Doug Marrone and to head the draft that resulted in a 1st round pick of EJ Manuel.

Then, Buddy Nix gracefully exited.

After Marrone left, Whaley had another coaching search ahead of him. This one was different, though. This one included Terry and Kim Pegula, who used the coaching search as a way to help learn the lay of the land. They interviewed just about everybody imaginable and ended up selecting Rex Ryan.

Ryan was hired based on experience and bringing in one of their other head coaching candidates, Greg Roman. Ryan was simply a veteran coach with playoff experience who was taking over a 9-7 team that couldn’t afford rookie coaching mistakes.

What followed was a steady decline and poor cap decisions, with the clear intent to ‘go for it’ under Ryan. Whaley was aggressive and he sacrificed future cap issues to ensure a Buffalo Bills‘ playoff berth. These risks included contracts with Jerry Hughes, Charles Clay, Tyrod Taylor, LeSean McCoy, Percy Harvin (twice) and Richie Incognito.

Most of those players have played well, but their contracts had future cap implications. Had the Bills made the playoffs anytime in the past two years, no one would bat an eye. As it stands, Buffalo is now at a point where there are 24 free agents, another coaching search and a 17 year playoff drought.

Why is it different this time around?

This time, all results are 100% on Whaley’s shoulders. We will see what type of mindset he has as a GM.

Will he continue to make a run for it since we are ‘close?’ Or will he have assurances from ownership to attempt a rebuild?

I look at the talent assembled on the Buffalo Bills‘ roster and see a group that is playoff caliber. With 24 free agents, you have a lot of room to adjust staffs and philosophies without being forced to play too many players that don’t fit schemes.

How long does Doug Whaley have and can he do it?

This off-season is going to be the most important of his career and possibly for the next several years for the franchise.

How much faith do you have in Doug Whaley to get it done this offseason? Leave your comments below!

