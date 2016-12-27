Doug Martin’s tenure in Tampa Bay likely over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin might have carried the ball for the final time with his current team.

It appears the tenure of the “muscle hamster” Doug Martin in Tampa Bay is coming to an end. The Buccaneers appear likely to make Martin a healthy scratch in the team’s season finale.

Head coach Dirk Koetter will likely stick to the same lineup that the team used in a Week 16 loss to New Orleans. Koetter elected to deactivate Martin and start Jacquizz Rodgers. The Buccaneers are planning to sign Russell Hansbrough from the New York Giants practice squad. Hansbrough has been with the Bucs three times this season, and has been cut five times by the team.

In order to sign Hansbrough, the Bucs will have to create a roster spot. Tampa could decide to place the now healthy Martin on injured reserve. But it is also possible that Tampa could release Martin, a decision that would come later in the offseason. Given his contract size, it is unlikely that Tampa will be able to find a trade partner.

In five seasons with the Bucs, Martin has twice rushed for over 1,400 yards in a season. In total, he has gained over 4,200 yards on the ground and another 1000 yards receiving, to go along with 25 total touchdowns.

However, this season Martin is averaging less than three yards a carry. Martin is one of the few players on the roster who does not play special teams. Making the decision to make him a healthy scratch easier to understand. Should the Bucs decide to cut Martin in the off-season, they would have a $7 million cap hit in dead money for the remaining guaranteed money left in Martin’s contract.

Tampa will host Carolina in Week 17, and need to win to keep their slimmest of slim playoff hopes alive.

