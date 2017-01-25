Doug Martin Good As Gone?

Until there is confirmation from the Buccaneers one way or another, the Doug Martin story will continue to have its speculations. Most recently, from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Doug Martin was supposed to be a key member of the offense during Dirk Koetter’s first season as head coach. Instead, he was injured, unproductive, and ultimately suspended. That suspension will allow the Buccaneers to release him without any dead money since all of Martin’s guarantees were voided.

However, will the Bucs pull the trigger?

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times certainly thinks so. He appeared on the Ronnie and TKras Show on 620-WDAE Tuesday and offered up his take;

“You have to address the running back position. I don’t think Doug Martin is going to be part of their plans, short term or long term in my opinion. His history of injuries – y’know they’ll get Charles Sims nack, he’s a third down back. I’d expect them to re-sign Jacquizz Rodgers – you’ve got to find some guys offensively that can add some explosion.”

Stroud mentioned that he didn’t believe the Buccaneers would go running back in the first two rounds – sorry, Dalvin Cook mob – but that the position has to be addressed. If it is, the Buccaneers picked a great year to need help at running back due to the depth of the position coming out of college.

There, of course, are also the Adrian Peterson rumblings which won’t help the Bucs long term, but could buy them time to develop a back they draft on day three. That’s certainly a route Jason Licht and Dirk Koetter decide to go with should the price be right.

No matter what. the Bucs are in need of filling the hole that will surely result from the Doug Martin saga. Even if he does stay, he’s suspended the first three games and the Bucs are at risk of him being unproductive yet again. As much of a fan favorite as Martin is, it sounds like the Bucs are ready to cut the cord.

Maybe that’s not the worst thing in the world.

