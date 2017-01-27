Doug Marrone second least likely to succeed among new coaching hires, according to Gregg Rosenthal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping minimal changes to the coaching staff will be enough to succeed, but that doesn’t seem likely.

Gus Bradley ended his tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars cemented as statistically the worst coach in the history of the NFL. Working from that fact, it’s somewhat understandable that the Jacksonville organization, namely owner Shad Khan, has levied the blame for the team’s pathetic results over the last few years on the much maligned Bradley.

Even if he hasn’t publicly stated it, Khan’s message from his actions are clear: he thinks the team has a good roster and some good talent evaluators, but Bradley really was that bad.

Hopefully he’s right, because promoting Doug Marrone to head coach from his interim tag doesn’t seem to indicate much change heading into 2017. Marrone is keeping both the offensive and defensive coordinator, and it would be surprising if Blake Bortles wasn’t the starting quarterback in week 1.

With so little changing, it’s not surprising to see Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com rank the hiring of Marrone so low.

From the outside, it definitely appears as though the Jaguars are banking on some significant “addition by subtraction” via the dismissal of Bradley. While there is a lot to like about Marrone and his qualifications to be a head coach in a vacuum, it is hard to be bullish on his chances to right the ship given the recent track record of the team and the now-present culture that condoned losing.

