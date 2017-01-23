Doug Marrone must turn Jacksonville Jaguars into a winner, not just better

The expectation for the Jacksonville Jaguars under Gus Bradley was to simply get better, but now is the time to win, not just improve.

It’s rare that a team gives someone like Gus Bradley almost four seasons to struggle and fail. NFL teams want to win and win now, something the Jacksonville Jaguars were willing to forego in the quest to build a team “the right way.”

That way failed the team. The Jags were miserable under Bradley and simply couldn’t compete at a high enough level.

Fortunately that can change with the shift at head coach. Doug Marrone brings his own ideas and focus on winning to the team. He is committed to doing what executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin wants: winning.

Tom Coughlin had a mini-meltdown at Jaguars’ news conference when asked if there would be more focus on winning. https://t.co/e0fLOYPdWM pic.twitter.com/boSeO4S6Tf — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 12, 2017

If that doesn’t speak to turning things around quickly, then what does? The Jaguars need someone in charge who is tired of the mediocrity and willing to go the extra mile to turn the franchise around.

This may take time, but it must remain the focus. Too often the Jags of the last four years were fine turning in performances slightly better than the last. That is how the team became mired in mediocrity, by accepting it.

For Marrone this will be a difficult task. Winning is a high bar in the NFL and the only measurement that truly matters. He will be held accountable by Coughlin and the fan base. The fans need a team that can actually put together a competitive product on the field. There’s little left to cling to if the Jags come out and suck it up for another season.

Marrone is a hard place but he knows how he will be measured. “Getting better” was filled with ambiguity, but being measured against wins is a straightforward way to decide whether a coach leaves or stays.

