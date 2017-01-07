Doug Baldwin uses his butt to secure a catch

Not to be outdone by Paul Richardson’s two great one-handed catches, Seahawks wideout Doug Baldwin hauled in a big first down catch by trapping the ball against his rear end.

Late in the fourth quarter, on 3rd-and-9 from the Detroit 24-yard line, Baldwin caught a 10-yard pass to give Seattle a first down that was originally ruled an incomplete pass. After Pete Carroll challenged the call, it was overturned.

Baldwin would haul in a 13-yard touchdown catch two plays later to make it 26–6 Seattle.

