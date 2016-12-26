Dontari Poe throws TD to Demetrius Harris (Video)

Dontari Poe channels his inner Tim Tebow and throws a jump pass touchdown to Demetrius Harris to rub it in the Denver Broncos’ face in a route.

The Denver Broncos had won the AFC West the last five seasons. Now Denver has been eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC, as the Kansas City Chiefs stomped them 33-10 in Week 16 on Christmas night.

Kansas City did most of its damage against the bewildered Broncos in the first quarter, but the best play definitely can in the final minutes of this AFC West rivalry. Head coach Andy Reid called for defensive tackle Dontari Poe to be a part of the Chiefs’ goal line offensive package already up big.

What happened next was amazing. Poe was lined up as a single back looking to run right at every one for a two-yard, goal line scamper. He would fake run then execute a jump pass for a touchdown to wide receiver Demetrius Harris like he was Tim Tebow playing for the Florida Gators.

6-3. 346lbs. @PoeMans_dream is a defensive tackle… And he just threw a TD for the @Chiefs. Yes, really. https://t.co/lSTz7iB5kG — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2016

Poe lollipopped it right over the Broncos defensive line to land right in Harris’ hands. That score would put Kansas City up 33-10. It was definitely a bold move by Reid to rub it in Denver’s face, but the result was awesome any way.

What wasn’t awesome was Cairo Santos’ point after attempt on the Poe to Harris touchdown. Santos’ PAT was ghastly, sailing somewhere over the rainbow wide left of the upright.

Kansas City has clinched an AFC playoff spot. The Chiefs can win the AFC West with a win over the San Diego Chargers in Week 17 and an Oakland Raiders’ loss to the Broncos. Merry Christmas, everybody. Enjoy the Poe jump pass touchdown.

