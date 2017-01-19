Donald Trump to name Jets owner Woody Johnson ambassador to the United Kingdom

Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that the President-elect is naming New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to become the next U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Trump referred to Johnson as “ambassador” during a speech at a luncheon in Washington, according to a report from Reuters.

Robert Wood “Woody” Johnson IV, 69, has long been active in fundraising for Republican candidates, and was the National Finance Chairman for Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign before ultimately endorsing Trump last May. Johnson, who purchased the Jets in 2000, is expected to turn over control of the team to his younger brother, Christopher Wold Johnson.