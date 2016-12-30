Donald Penn named Oakland Raiders Craig Long Award Recipient

Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn was named the recipient of the team’s third annual Craig Long Award.

Donald Penn — who was recently awarded a trip to the Pro Bowl — received another accolade, but this is more internal. He was named the recipient of the third annual Craig Long Award, the Oakland Raiders announced on Thursday.

Per the team’s website:

Chosen by a select group of local media and facilitated by the Oakland Raiders’ media relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

The award is named after Craig Long, who passed away in 2007 at age 36. He was a member of the Oakland Raiders’ public relations staff from 1997-2004. An Iowa native, it was his childhood dream to work in the front office for his favorite team.

Thank you I'm very appreciative of this award https://t.co/RwaPyGqdQa — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) December 30, 2016

Charles Woodson won in 2015, and Antonio Smith won in 2014.

