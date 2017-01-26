The NFL found that concussion protocols were “not strictly followed” after Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore took a big hit during their wild card loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The league said that because Moore was bleeding from the mouth, the team should have examined him further in the locker room. No disciplinary action was taken by the NFL, but the Dolphins were warned that future noncompliance could result in fines.

Moore was hit in the second quarter as he threw a pass. Officials threw a roughing-the-passer flag on the play, and Moore was examined on the sideline.

Moore was back on the field four minutes after the hit, missing only one play during the Dolphins’ 30-12 loss.