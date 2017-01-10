Dolphins’ Vance Joseph interviews for Broncos job today

The Miami Dolphins may well lose their defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, in the next 24 hours if you believe the rumors of him being the top priority of the Denver Broncos.

Vance Joseph is interviewing for the Broncos job today and will fly to San Francisco on Thursday to interview for their job. That is if he gets out of Denver without an offer. Any offer from the Broncos is one he should take.

Joseph finished his first year as the Dolphins defensive coordinator after joining the Adam Gase coaching group. He previously served as the defensive backs coach in Cincinnati. While he may not have the coaching pedigree, the Broncos, who interviewed him two years ago, are said to be very high on him.

The Miami Dolphins defense did not perform as well as the Dolphins had hoped but he was able to motivate his players despite their shortcomings and the lack of depth. The Dolphins were a mess of injuries on defense but Joseph had them making plays.

Today’s interview could very well be his last. Earlier this week Joseph reached out to several coaches about joining him in Denver or another team that may hire him. The question of “if” Joseph leaves almost is more or less a question of “when” as it stands now.

The hiring of Joseph will leave a hole in the Dolphins coaching staff. Many believe that Adam Gase is very high on linebackers coach Matt Burke taking over for Joseph. It’s also not known if DB coach Lou Anarumo would leave with Joseph. Anarumo served as the interim DC last year after Kevin Coyle was fired.

If Burke isn’t the guy, the Dolphins could look at Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Phillips has had huge NFL success as a DC. The downside however is that Phillips is a 3-4 style coach and Miami is built for a 4-3 if you want to call them “built”.

Regardless of what happens, it could get interesting in the next 24 hours and again many speculate that it will indeed be Matt Burke as the new DC if/when Joseph leaves.

