Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill out vs. Steelers

There is a chance Ryan Tannehill will be able to play in the playoffs, but the Miami Dolphins will keep him out of Sunday’s game.

After Ryan Tannehill suffered a severe left knee injury in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, the Miami Dolphins kept momentum going with two wins in their final three games to finish 10-6 and earn a Wild Card spot. Optimism about Tannehill being able to play in the playoffs has lingered over the past week, despite a sprained MCL and a partially torn ACL in his knee, but on Thursday morning logic and caution prevailed.

#Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is OUT for Sunday’s playoff game, league source says — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2017

On Monday Dolphins head coach Adam Gase suggested, obviously, that he needed to see Tannehill move around in practice before declaring anything about the quarterback situation. With a practice absence on Wednesday, the news of Tannehill being declared out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is not a shock.

Matt Moore has played solidly in Tannehill’s place, leading a game-winning drive against the Cardinals and winning his first two starts. Over his three starts, Moore has eight touchdown passes, three interceptions and his 105.6 passer rating over four appearances this season is better than Tannehill’s was (93.5).

Moore had not started a game since 2011 before stepping in when Tannehill went down, and he’ll be making his first career playoff start on Sunday. Compared to Ben Roethlisberger’s playoff experience, the Steelers have a clear advantage at quarterback.

The Dolphins started their season turnaround with a 30-15 win over the Steelers back in Week 6, led by the first of running back Jay Ajayi’s back-to-back 200-yard rushing games (204 yards and two touchdowns). An attempt to repeat that formula is surely coming on Sunday, but the key elements of Tannehill being available and playing at home will be reversed in the rematch.

