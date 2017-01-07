Dolphins name Wake Don Shula Leadership winner; Ajayi MVP
The Miami Dolphins are starting to hand out their team awards and Cameron Wake has won a big one named after the Dolphins greatest head coach.
The Dolphins announced short while ago via Twitter that Cam Wake has been awarded the Don Shula Leadership Award.
Wake is in contention for this years NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award winner as well.
In addition to Wake, the Dolphins have voted Jay Ajayi as the winner of the Dan Marino Award which is given to the teams MVP.
The awards tend to mean far more to the players than some of the others handed out by the league because unlike a lot of those awards, these are handed out by their teammates and show a tremendous amount of respect from within the locker room.
