Dolphins name Wake Don Shula Leadership winner; Ajayi MVP

The Miami Dolphins are starting to hand out their team awards and Cameron Wake has won a big one named after the Dolphins greatest head coach.

The Dolphins announced short while ago via Twitter that Cam Wake has been awarded the Don Shula Leadership Award.

Cameron Wake is the recipient of this year’s Don Shula Leadership award. pic.twitter.com/KJwLYnfN7l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 7, 2017

Wake is in contention for this years NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award winner as well.

In addition to Wake, the Dolphins have voted Jay Ajayi as the winner of the Dan Marino Award which is given to the teams MVP.

Jay Ajayi is the winner of the 2016 Dan Marino Award as the team MVP. pic.twitter.com/586aZ1lbP2 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 7, 2017

The awards tend to mean far more to the players than some of the others handed out by the league because unlike a lot of those awards, these are handed out by their teammates and show a tremendous amount of respect from within the locker room.

