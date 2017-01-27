Dolphins Jarvis Landry beats Beckham, Jr. in skills competition

The NFL Pro-Bowl is this weekend. Many NFL fans will help their wives clean the house. Payment for six months of Sundays and a pre-payment for Super Bowl Sunday.

This years annual exhibition game will be played in Orlando, Fl. which is cheaper for the NFL than flying the players to Hawaii…albeit a lot less attractive. Part of this years event are skill competitions across all positions. On Thursday, Jarvis Landry and other wide-receivers competed in a “hands” competition.

Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry was the last receiver to compete and when he stepped up for his turn, it was his very good friend Odell Beckham, Jr. who he needed to beat. Landry would beat OBJ by two tenths of a point to take the “hands” competition.

The comp consisted of running to pre-designated spots on the field and then catching a pass in a small circle. There was an over the shoulder catch, a one handed catch, and others that needed to be completed.

It might turn out to be one of the more entertaining events this weekend. NFL.com has videos of all the competitons should you desire to watch them.

This article originally appeared on