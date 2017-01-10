Dolphins Final Fantasy Football Recap

The Dolphins season came to an end Sunday at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We recap how well each player did individually, and the impact they had in the world of fantasy football.

The Miami Dolphins had a great season in earning their first playoff berth since 2008. Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers stopped Miami from any kind of playoff run with Sunday’s 30-12 victory at Heinz Field. The loss was to be expected as the Dolphins were huge underdogs going in, but it doesn’t discredit the season the Dolphins had.

Miami finished the year winning 9 of their last 11 games. A big reason for the turnaround was the improved play of Miami’s offense. The Dolphins don’t exactly have the fantasy football stars we lean on, but when chosen wisely from week-to-week provided significant value. Here’s a look at how the key players fared in Miami’s season finale.

Stud of the Game – Jarvis Landry

Landry started off the week claiming that God had not yet created a corner who can stop him. On Sunday, it appeared he may have been right. Landry was the go-to option for the Dolphins after quickly falling behind two scores. He didn’t score a touchdown, but his 11 receptions led all receivers from both teams. Three players tied for second with 5 catches. Landry finished the game with 102 yards receiving, the fifth time this year he’s gone over 100 yards. The good news for Landry and Dolphins fans is that it appears Miami will lockup their #1 receiver for the long haul:

Landry is a near certainty. Stills negotiations have to be good for both sides to make it work. https://t.co/CDe9xwC4Ei — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 9, 2017

Fantasy Results: Standard – 10.20, PPR – 21.20

Dud of the Game – Matt Moore

Moore did a great job completing over 80% of his passes, but his three turnovers in the game makes him our dud of the game. The Dolphins knew that they would have to value every possession on offense as the defense was expected to struggle against Pittsburgh’s high-powered offense. The Dolphins did a good job moving the ball against Pittsburgh, but the turnovers cost them any chance of getting back in the game.

The first turnover was probably the most drastic for Miami. With first-and-goal, Miami looked like they were going to score before halftime to get themselves back in the game, and have the momentum going into the second half. Already set to receive the ball to start the second half, a score would have put Miami within a touchdown. Instead, Moore lost a fumble, and the Dolphins were left with nothing. He would fumble again on the next possession followed by an interception on the one after that. All in all, Moore committed three turnovers on nine plays, and the game was quickly out of reach.

Fantasy Results: 12.76

Other Notables

Jay Ajayi

Ajayi is just as deserving for dud of the game as Moore was. In some cases, he’s more deserving but Moore’s three turnovers were daggers for the Dolphins. To say it was a long day for Ajayi would be an understatement. The game was nothing compared to how he played in Week 6 when these two teams met, and rushed for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns. On Sunday, Ajayi was bottled up for 33 yards on 16 carries. He also had three receptions for 12 yards.

The Steelers clearly game planned for Ajayi, and were set on making Matt Moore beat them. The good news is that despite the rough game, Miami has their #1 back and letting Lamar Miller go in free agency looks to be the right decision.

Fantasy Results: Standard – 4.50, PPR – 7.50

Kenny Stills

Stills was in some unfamiliar territory as far as his stats go on Sunday. He finished the game with five receptions for 82 yards, but surprisingly did not reach the end zone. It was just Stills fourth game recording five or more catches, and only the second in which he didn’t score. The last time that happened was in Week 3 in an overtime win over Cleveland. Stills was a bright spot for the Dolphins this season after a disappointing 2015. He’s set to hit free agency this off-season, but there’s a really good chance he stays in Miami.

Fantasy Results: Standard – 8.20, PPR – 13.20

DeVante Parker

It was an up-and-down season for Parker, and Sunday wasn’t much different. He finished the game against Pittsburgh with 55 yards receiving on four receptions. The bulk of it came on a 37-yard grab that set the Dolphins up with first-and-goal just before the half. Unfortunately, the Dolphins squandered their opportunity to score. Fans hope to see more from Parker going forward. As a former first-round selection, he’s been somewhat of a disappointment in his first two seasons. The athleticism is obviously there, but the mental toughness and desire remain in question.

Fantasy Results: Standard – 5.50, PPR – 9.50

