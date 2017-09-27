Dolphins coach: Trust in Timmons restored after suspension

FILE - This is a 2017 file photo of Lawrence Timmons, of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Timmons has been suspended indefinitely by the Dolphins after he went AWOL on the eve of the team's season opener. The Dolphins announced the move in a one-sentence news release Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, a day off for the team. Timmons' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he had no immediate comment on the decision. (AP Photo/File)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says his trust in linebacker Lawrence Timmons has been restored, and the veteran might play Sunday following his return from a suspension.

Timmons was suspended indefinitely after he went AWOL the day before the Dolphins’ season-opening win at the Los Angeles Chargers. The decision to lift the suspension after one week was not difficult, Gase said Wednesday.

”I felt good about where we were at with him,” Gase said. ”We worked through a couple of things. He handled the business he needed to handle, and I’m glad he’s back.”

Timmons might play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London.

The linebacker group added another reinforcement when Rey Maualuga returned to practice Wednesday. He was inactive for the first two games because of a hamstring injury.

