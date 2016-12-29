Dolphins CB Maxwell, LB Jenkins out against Patriots

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell and linebacker Jelani Jenkins are expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale against New England because of injuries.

Miami will also be without safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, who suffered a season-ending neck injury last week at Buffalo.

Maxwell is expected to sit out his second game in a row because of an ankle injury, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday. Jenkins, who has missed six games already, remains sidelined with knee and hand injuries.

The Dolphins hope both will return for the playoffs next week.

—

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL