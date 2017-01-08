Dolphins at Steelers: Highlights, recap and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 AFC Wild Card round. Here are all the highlights, the game recap, and the final score.

There are four NFL playoff games on the schedule in wild card weekend. The third kickoff this weekend will be between the No. 6 Miami Dolphins (10-6) and the No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5). Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh will be at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8. CBS will have the national telecast with Jim Nantz and Phil Simms in the booth.

Miami has earned its first trip to the AFC Playoffs since the 2008 NFL season. The Dolphins ended their season on an impressive 9-2 run after a dreadful 1-4 start to earn the No. 6 seed in the 2016 AFC Playoffs at 10-6. Miami is clearly the underdog in this game, but are well-coached under first-year head coach Adam Gase, have a stout running game with running back Jay Ajayi, and did beat Pittsburgh head-to-head earlier this season.

Pittsburgh won the AFC North and earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC Playoffs with an 11-5 record. The Steelers have an NFL-best seven-game winning streak, but a lot of their wins have come against mediocre teams, including two over the 1-15 Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh lives for playoff football. The Steelers have momentum on their side for this AFC Wild Card game at home.

Three Stars

Le’Veon Bell: Bell will be the dominating force for the Steelers offensive. Look for him to have 18 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown out of the Pittsburgh backfield. Ben Roethlisberger: Roethlisberger will play well enough to lead the Steelers in this one. Look for him to complete 63 percent of his passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Antonio Brown: Brown will be Roethlisberger’s favorite target on Sunday afternoon. Look for him to have seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Highlights

Next Game

If the Steelers defeat Dolphins, then Pittsburgh would play the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 15. NBC will have the national telecast for the 1:05 p.m. ET kickoff in the AFC Divisional Round.

Should the Dolphins upset the Steelers, then Miami would play the No. 1 New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday, Jan. 14. CBS will have the national telecast for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff in the AFC Divisional Round.

The loser of this AFC Wild Card game will be eliminated from the AFC Playoffs and won’t play a meaningful NFL game until Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season. The 2017 NFL season schedule has not been set.

