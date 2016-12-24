Dolphins at Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field in Week 16. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

The Buffalo Bills won’t soon forget what the Miami Dolphins did to them when they faced them earlier this season. After all, that would be the game where Jay Ajayi torched them for 214 yards rushing, his second game of over 200 yards in a row. However, things have changed a bit entering Week 16. Now things could look way different without Ryan Tannehill as the Dolphins take on the Bills at New Era Field.

Tannehill’s season-ending knee injury has forced Matt Moore into action. The veteran backup has shown throughout his career he can have good moments, something he showed last week in picking on the New York Jets secondary. However, their slightly depleted offensive line truly needs to work for Ajayi and help spring him again.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy is in a similar boat in terms of the team needing to use him. The Dolphins have been weak in the middle of their defense, thus making them a prime target for Shady to unleash the fury on.

Catch this game on CBS if you’re in one of the local markets on Saturday. However, you can also stream the action away from your TV with DirecTV and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Simply get the app, log in with a paid subscription, and be on your merry way.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Buffalo, NY

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Given how Moore looked in his 2016 debut as the starter in Miami, Dolphins fans have to be encouraged. However, they still need to keep winning to keep alive in the playoff race. A slip-up at this point in the season could ultimately spell their doom.

This article originally appeared on