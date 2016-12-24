Dolphins at Bills live stream: How to watch online

The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday afternoon in Week 16. Here is how to watch this AFC East rivalry game online.

Most of Week 16’s NFL action will be on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. One of the games of note in the 1:00 p.m. ET hour has to be the Miami Dolphins (9-5) and the Buffalo Bills (7-7). CBS will have the telecast from New Era Field in Orchard Park on Saturday afternoon. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

This is a massively important game for both teams. For Miami, a win over arch rival Buffalo in Orchard Park would get the Dolphins a crucial 10th win of the season. One would think a 10-6 Dolphins team is good enough to get the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

The Bills have a sliver of hope to reach the AFC Playoffs at 9-7. They have to beat both the Dolphins on Saturday and the rival New York Jets in Week 17 for that to even be a remote possibility. Buffalo has been decent all year, but may not be good enough to get in this season. Could that be the end for Rex Ryan in Buffalo?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park, New York

Venue: New Era Field

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Bills will be laying 4.5 points at home to the visiting Dolphins. The associated moneylines for this game are Buffalo -200 and Miami +175. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 42 points.

No kidding. This might be the best game of the 1:00 p.m. ET hour on Saturday. Probably take the Dolphins getting points, as they are the better team. However, Buffalo usually plays Miami well at home. This is going to be a fun game at New Era Field on Christmas Eve.

This article originally appeared on