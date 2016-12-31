Does Todd Bowles deserve to return with the Jets?

The New York Jets must finish what they started with head coach Todd Bowles and bring him back for his third season in 2017.

In the grand scheme of things, the New York Jets are a complete and utter disaster. They look like they’ve regressed a few years from their lack of execution, preparation, and overall teamwork. Everyone seemingly does what they want and even the coaching staff looks lost and confused.

Sure, things didn’t go as envisioned in 2016 like everyone had hoped for. There is a long list of issues that hit this team as the season unfolded from injuries, bad defense, and a lack of efficiency on offense, but it’ll take a few more years to get this team in the right direction.

From all accounts, head coach Todd Bowles is still the perfect guy for the job when it comes to continuing to mold this team for the better. One can’t disregard the 10-6 season he helped post in 2015 and deserves the benefit of the doubt that this was just a bad year everyone will move on from over time.

Considering that Bowles is still also learning to grasp his role as a head coach, he still has value, especially with how plans to runs his team. His quiet demeanor and strictness is exactly what this team needs but while he dropped the ball in overall team accountability in 2016, has undoubtedly taken everything as a learning experience.

Now, if more of the same happens again in 2017, then obviously it’ll be time to head in a different direction at head coach. Regardless, yes, Bowles does indeed deserve to return to the Jets for the 2017 NFL season.

He needs to finish what he started and clearly evaluate not only his coaching staff but the players in his locker room. Once Bowles is able to shake things up with his coaching staff to bring better coaches in, it will help him continue to put his thumbprint on the organization.

It’s easy to see the Jets do a massive overhaul in talent which most likely means players on the trading block and even some surprise cuts. They shouldn’t, however, just fire everyone and hope a purge does the trick since realistically, that’s not going to work. Either way, Bowles needs to continue what he needs to do since he’s had success in the past. Now it’s all about bouncing back after 2016 and getting ready for a rebounding year in 2017 with new faces and those that want to be back ready to put the necessary work in.

