Dion Lewis scores the first kickoff return for a TD in Patriots postseason history

Dion Lewis turned on the jets for a 98-yard kickoff return TD, continuing the Patriots domination of the Texans, pushing the score to 14-3.

Lewis has been a weapon so far against the Texans, scoring the game’s first two touchdowns, looking like the player he was before he tore his ACL in 2015. Lewis secured the first postseason kickoff return TD in Patriots history, along with his first kickoff return TD in his career.

He also became the third player in NFL postseason history to catch a TD and return a kickoff for a TD. See the shifty running back take it all the way below:

He didn’t have any touchdowns in the whole regular season, as he only played in seven games coming back from his ACL tear. But the shifty RB has a pair of them tonight, and could have room for more.

Lewis was a vital part of the Patriots offense during his 2015 season, and hopefully continues being the player the Patriots know he can be, as he’s shown so far. He is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, making defenders miss in the backfield, through the air, and as shown, returning kicks.

The TDs Lewis has scored tonight are only the seventh and eighth of his career, but he will be a valuable contributor in the Patriots playoff run. The Patriots are dangerous, and Lewis only adds to the mystery that is beating Tom Brady and his Patriots.

Dion Lewis is one of the most explosive players in the NFL, and he hasn’t dispelled that reputation so far tonight.

This article originally appeared on