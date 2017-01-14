Dion Lewis puts Patriots on the board with dump-off TD (Video)

Dion Lewis and the Patriots are not fooling around. They’re looking to advance to their 11th AFC Championship in the Tom Brady era.

The New England Patriots were heavily favored going into their matchup with the Houston Texans. They may cover the gigantic 15.5-point spread if they keep going the way they have.

After Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler held back his team with abysmal throws, the Patriots immediately got on the scoreboard. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw a short pass to running back Dion Lewis, who cruised into the end zone for a touchdown. Here is a video of Lewis demonstrating his receiving ability.

Lewis continues to establish himself as a primary weapon in the Patriots offense. The Patriots constantly keep opposing defenses guessing with who they will use at running back. Lewis stands out with his pass-catching skills, though. Although Lewis did not see much action in 2016 due to injury, he has entrenched himself back in the offense quickly.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick always keeps his cards close. He has demonstrated this by using Lewis more than workhorse back LeGarrette Blount, who led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. The Patriots will need all the production they can get from Lewis and Blount since the fierce Texans defense is keying in on stopping Brady.

It remains to be seen whether the Texans can put up any sort of fight even with a lackluster offense. Osweiler has struggled badly this season, though, even with running back Lamar Miller and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins among his supporting cast. Beating the Patriots in the playoffs is certainly no easy task either. The Texans currently trail the Patriots, 14-3, in the first quarter.

This article originally appeared on