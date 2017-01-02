Did Mark Sanchez just play his way out of Dallas?

After a disastrous outing in the final week of the regular season, did third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez just play his last snap with the Dallas Cowboys?

It was deemed a meaningless game. And although the Dallas Cowboys brass hyped it up to be more, their coaching staff elected to treat their Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles much like a preseason contest. They opted to rest several of their players for a postseason run, essentially handing the victory to Philly. But at the end of the day, the outcome of the game did little but potentially ruin the Eagles draft position slightly.

The biggest surrender moment by the Cowboys coaching staff was when they decided to let third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez enter the game in the second quarter. The former Eagle himself, who also played with the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos (for a second or two), found himself at the helm of America’s Team for the first time Sunday. And it wasn’t pretty.

A former first round pick out of USC back in 2009, Sanchez was signed by Dallas as a free agent in early September after the Broncos released him. Once veteran Tony Romo returned from his back injury mid-season, Sanchez was downgraded to third-string and has been inactive ever since.

But in a meaningless game in Philly, the Cowboys turned to Sanchez with 8:02 left in the second quarter, up 10-7 over the Eagles. Four plays into his first offensive series with Dallas, the eighth-year veteran promptly threw an interception to Philadelphia linebacker Jordan Hicks.

In Sanchez’s next offensive series, the Cowboys would go three and out. With just over two minutes left in the first half, the 30-year old quarterback would once again throw an interception to Hicks. It was Sanchez’s second turnover in three series of play.

Sanchez remained under center for the rest of the game. By the end of the contest, he’d completed just nine of his 17 passes for 85 yards and those two picks. The Cowboys could only muster a field goal in the second half, losing to the Eagles 27-13.

After the game, some in the media speculated Sanchez’s lousy performance could be his last in Dallas…and maybe the last of his NFL career.

“There is a side of me that believes Mark Sanchez put himself in a position where if this front office needed a roster spot, his name would be discussed.” – Bryan Broaddus, DallasCowboys.com. “Mark Sanchez, 30, is going to need a great agent to have a job in the NFL in 2017.” – Peter King, MMQB.com.

Although many believed Sunday’s Week 17 loss to the Eagles was meaningless, it may not be to Mark Sanchez. He could possibly lose his job on a team that has a real chance to make it to the Super Bowl. And anyone holding out hope the veteran would make a viable back-up next season probably changed their minds on Sunday.

As far as fans are concerned, Sanchez’s terrible performance is truly meaningless. Because if he’s ever under center again for Dallas this season, with both Dak Prescott and Tony Romo ahead of him on the depth chart, all is lost anyways.

This article originally appeared on