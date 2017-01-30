Dez Bryant’s son was a big hit at the Pro Bowl
Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant is known for being a show-stopper, but Sunday night at the Pro Bowl, his son Dez Jr. took over those duties.
The son of the flamboyant wideout did a little bit of everything in the AFC’s 20-13 win.
Dez Jr. helped his father get loose before the festivities, showing off the same hands that has made the elder Bryant a three-time Pro Bowler.
Dez Jr getting a good warmup in with dad @dezbryant #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/BZdqbaqBnT
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 29, 2017
Bryant Jr. then displayed his strength, running over the Cowboys running back who usually does that to would-be tacklers.
Dez Jr is strong! #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/tsAnhGk3jq
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 29, 2017
Then Bryant Jr. had a little face-to-face time with another great wideout, Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.
Is anyone having a better time than Dez Jr.? #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/9DzpY1XQDv
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 30, 2017
The elder Bryant might have made an impact on the field — five catches for 59 yards — but Dez Jr. was a star off of it.