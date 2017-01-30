Dez Bryant sported Ezekiel Elliott’s crop-top look at the Pro Bowl

Dez Bryant has nothing but love for his star rookie teammates. The Dallas Cowboys’ flamboyant wideout has praised Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott at virtually any chance he got in 2016.

The trio was back on the field for Sunday’s Pro Bowl – albeit, the Cowboys would rather be getting ready for next week’s game.

Bryant took the chance to rib Elliott for his penchant for rocking the crop-top jersey look.

Dez Bryant doing his best Ezekiel Elliott, going with the pregame crop top pic.twitter.com/jLayaSpUnZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 30, 2017

So who wore it better?

Elliott took it once step further Thursday, when he took his shirt completely off after the NFC’s win at dodgeball.

Elliott returned the shout-out to Bryant a bit later Sunday, throwing up the “X” in the pregame intros.