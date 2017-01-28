Dez Bryant believes Odell Beckham Jr. is misunderstood by the media

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant believes the media doesn’t understand New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has come a long way since “the catch” against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. Similar to Drake’s reference of Steph Curry in “0-100” that same year, OBJ became a pop culture phenomenon. But heavy is the head that wears the crown. Beckham has had just as much scrutiny as he’s had praise. Critics have been quick to denounce his on-field antics and off the field behavior. Most recently, it all came to a head as Beckham and his New York Giants suffered a playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, 38-13. Beckham and fellow wide receiver/teammate Victor Cruz took a trip to Miami on an off day earlier that week. Their trip was broadcast all over social media and criticism quickly followed. The loss to the Packers involved more criticism for Beckham, after he punched a hole in the wall outside the visitor locker room.

The now infamous hole in the wall outside visitor interview room, reportedly courtesy of @obj_3 pic.twitter.com/WagfLODWDc — tara sullivan (@Record_Tara) January 9, 2017

But Dez Bryant, star receiver for the Dalls Cowboys, believes the media don’t understand Beckham. Bryant has gotten his fair share of criticism in the past for his behavior. Bryant was sympathetic to Beckham, and suggested his bahavior is a sign he wants to win, not that he’s distracted.

Dez Bryant on Odell Beckham Jr.: pic.twitter.com/s8yDzi8CLG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 28, 2017

While Bryant could have a point, Beckham’s behavior has made it difficult to defend him. Beckham is indeed a star, but he must come up with a better way to express himself. If not, the title “diva” will continue to follow him around for the remainder of his career.

