It’s been less than two weeks since the Dallas Cowboys’ season abruptly ended, but one of their Pro Bowl players hasn’t lost faith in his team.

Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant believes that Dallas is “the only team that had a shot” at knocking off the eventual NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m not being biased because I play for the Cowboys, but I think we’re the only team that had a shot to beat the Falcons,” Bryant said, via the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys’ season came to an end at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, who won a 34-31 thriller in the divisional round on Jan. 15. Dallas, which had the best record in the NFC at 13-3, bounced back from a 4-12 mark in 2015 thanks in large part to rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

The Falcons are one win from winning their first Super Bowl title in franchise history, if they can knock off the favored New England Patriots on Feb. 5 on FOX.