Devontae Booker had a strong finish to 2016 season

It wasn’t all rosy for Denver Broncos rookie running back Devontae Booker this season, but the way he ended 2016 was extremely encouraging.

Devontae Booker last 2 games of regular season: 28 touches, 189 yards (6.75 avg), 2 TDs. Just getting warmed up. #Broncos — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) January 4, 2017

Like I said, it wasn’t perfect for the rookie, but averaging 14 touches per game over the final two weeks, Booker showed improved vision and big play ability, including breaking off a really nice catch and run on a screen pass against the Oakland Raiders…

Booker had some problems this season with his vision carrying the ball. He was almost frustratingly addicted to absorbing contact, leading many to wonder if he was truly the type of back that could excel in a one-cut and go style of offense.

I don’t think there’s any question that Booker has talent, and he showed it off the last two games both as a running back and receiver. He does invite plenty of contact, but his vision will improve over time and we saw some quick adjustments in the last two games.

Any sort of emergence from Booker would be huge for the Broncos’ offense moving forward. He was tasked this year with replacing C.J. Anderson, and that simply couldn’t be done. Anderson is one of the leaders of the team and someone who helped out his young quarterbacks more than people know.

Booker is a North-South runner who finally flashed some of his immense talent as the season wore down to a close. Hopefully the Broncos and their new coaching staff will get an opportunity to utilize both Booker and Anderson together again next year.

