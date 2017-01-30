Devonta Freeman’s agent wants to see major payday

As the Atlanta Falcons prepare to face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, Devonta Freeman’s agent believes his client deserves the big bucks.

After a stellar sophomore season in which Freeman totaled 14 touchdowns, Freeman remained solid during year three. Considering Freeman shares the running load, his numbers were quite impressive.

On only 227 carries (38 fewer than 2015), Freeman rushed for 1,079 yards, which is an average of 4.8 yards per carry. He also finished the regular season with 13 touchdowns.

For his efforts, Freeman’s agent Kristin Campbell believes her client deserves to receive a major payday.

“It’s time for the Falcons to pay him like the elite back he is,” Campbell told NFL.com, which published a report on the interview Monday. “I expect them to make him a priority this offseason, as he’s been an integral part of the dynamic offense that has gotten them to the Super Bowl.”

In 2017, Freeman is set to hit $811,106 against the cap. However, after the season, Freeman will become an unrestricted free agent.

As expected, Freeman isn’t worry about any of this right now. After all, he’ll be playing in the biggest game of his life in a matter of days.

“I’m not even thinking about that right now, that’s the business side of it,” Freeman said. “I’m just here trying to enjoy this moment, here with my brothers.”

While everyone talks about Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, they tend to overlook the impact Freeman has not only on the run game, but in the passing game as well.

This article originally appeared on