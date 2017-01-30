Devonta Freeman Looking for a Major Pay Raise

Atlanta may need to pony-up the cash for their star running back soon

No team likes distractions, especially with the biggest game in franchise history just over a week away. That won’t stop Devonta Freeman’s agent from already pushing for a massive contract extension.

Mike Silver reports that the 24-year-old running back’s agent Kristin Campbell is looking for the Falcons to make paying him like the star they seem him as.

Freeman will enter the final year of his rookie contract with an $811,106 cap hit, ranked the 39th highest for a running back next season. His backup, Tevin Coleman, will make $55,000 more after being taken earlier than Freeman in the following years draft.

“It’s time for the Falcons to pay him like the elite back he is,” Freeman’s agent, Kristin Campbell, told NFL.com. “I expect them to make him a priority this offseason, as he’s been an integral part of the dynamic offense that has gotten them to the Super Bowl.”

Freeman finished ninth in the league in rushing yards, and was paid less than half of the top 20-rushers who had fewer yards than him.

Whether or not Atlanta would be willing to pay top-end money for a running back is yet to be seen. Freeman will most likely wait to see Le’Veon Bell get paid this offseason, whether it be a new contract or the franchise tag.

Adrian Peterson leads the way for running backs with an $18 million cap hit pending, followed by LeSean McCoy making less than $9 million.

Atlanta has proven to be loyal to their own, with Julio Jones being case and point. If Freeman is a major key in a Falcons victory on Super Bowl Sunday, Atlanta could be more willing to pony up the cash for one of the leagues’ rising stars.

Freeman had back to back seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Falcons in just his third year in the league.

This article originally appeared on