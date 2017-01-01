Devonta Freeman blazes for 75-yard touchdown run vs. Saints (Video)

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman explodes up the middle on a blazing 75-yard touchdown run against the arch rival New Orleans Saints.

The Atlanta Falcons were hosting their arch rival in the New Orleans Saints in what will be the final regular season game in the history of the Georgia Dome. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman needed less than 20 yards to achieve 1,000 yards on the ground in 2016.

He got all that and then some on this explosive 75-yard touchdown run. It was his first carry of the game. Freeman has now has back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his third year in the NFL.

This run by Freeman gave the Falcons a 14-3 lead on the Saints early in the first quarter after the made Matt Bryant PAT. On both of Atlanta’s first two drives of the day, the Falcons were able to move the ball at will against a bewilder Saints defense.

Atlanta hasn’t blown New Orleans out just yet, as the arch rival Saints have an explosive offense, too. New Orleans is still quarterbacked by future Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees. He continues to shine in the final years of his prime as an NFL passer.

This game is massively important for the Falcons. With a win over the Saints, Atlanta would secure the No. 2 seed in the 2016 NFC Playoffs and get that crucial first-round bye. The Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but a first-round bye means that a warm-weather, dome team like the Falcons wouldn’t have to play outside in the 2016 NFC Playoffs however far they advance.

With Freeman and the high-flying Atlanta offense, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Falcons put up over 30 points in a good, old-fashioned shootout with the rival Saints en route to 11-5 and a first-round bye.

