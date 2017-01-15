Devin Hester suggests he is planning to retire

Even after a good showing in Saturday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, return man Devin Hester seems ready to retire.

A fast start quickly faded for the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, and their season is over after a 36-20 Divisional Round loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Return man Devin Hester offered a glimpse of his previous form throughout the game, but his post-game media session pointed to his plan to retire.

Hester had five kickoff returns for 194 yards against the Falcons, and an 80-yard punt return that was negated by a penalty. But at 34 years old, and on his second team this season, Hester apparently told his wife he would be done whenever this season was over for him. Hester spent 12 regular season games with the Baltimore Ravens this year, before being released in December.

Devin Hester said after game this was probably his final game,saying "I told my wife this is pretty much my last year.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 15, 2017

Hester came into the NFL as a cornerback in 2006, before being moved to wide receiver by the Chicago Bears in an effort to get him on the field more. He never made a huge impact as a pass catcher though, with two 50-plus catch seasons and a career-high of 57 receptions in 2009. Over what seems sure to be his final two seasons, Hester did not register a reception.

Hester holds the NFL record for total career return touchdowns with 20, as well as the NFL record for punt return touchdowns with 14. No Pro Football Hall of Famer has been elected as solely a return man, so Hester will be an interesting test case when he is eligible.

The NFL is trying to minimize the volume of kick returns, if only as a public ploy to protect the health of players, with the value and impact of return men being impacted as a residual consequence. But at his peak Hester altered strategy and field position as virtually no other return man has, and he’ll leave behind a virtually unbreakable individual return touchdown record.

