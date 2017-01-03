Devin Hester returns, signs contract with Seahawks

Veteran kick returner Devin Hester has signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks as the team looks to replace the injured Tyler Lockett in the playoffs, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Lockett broke his leg trying to secure a touchdown on Christmas Eve and underwent surgery. The Seahawks used cornerback Richard Sherman as a temporary option at punt returner against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Hester was last released by the Baltimore Ravens in December after 14 games, where he averaged 7.2 yards on 28 punt returns. He sits in third place among the all-time NFL punt returners with 3,695 yards since his rookie year in 2006.

Safety Tyvis Powell has been waived in order to make room for him on the roster.

He confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

Hetser has a record of postseason success with one of his career highlights being a touchdown on the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI. He has 13 punt return touchdowns and five kickodd return touchdowns in his career.

