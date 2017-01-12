Detroit’s Offseason Needs – where do they go from here?

Detroit’s Offseason Needs – So the season is over and everyone is wondering what happened and where do we go from here. The Lions have perhaps one of the biggest challenges in the off-season, both with drafting and free-agency. So where do they go from here to fill their needs?

Reviewing the season, there are some holes in the roster that clearly need to be filled. The defense did a decent job but obvious needs were at middle linebacker, which is common across the league. There are some offensive spots that are going to be vacant in the next couple of seasons, either due to retirements or the inevitable contract loss, which are generally unforeseeable but everyone can make their assessments of the current list and see who might be vulnerable to being wooed for the right amount of money.

Biggest Holes – Where are they at and what should they fill

The biggest holes are in the back-ups. Right now, Matthew Stafford is arguably a superstar quarterback, but he can’t hold it all together. If what happened to the Raiders teaches us anything, it’s that teams need a SOLID back-up quarterback. Dan Orlovsky took zero snaps this year. While he’s considered a veteran QB in the league, he has less than 2 seasons worth of starts under his belt.

Offense needs depth, get some trainees now

Most of the rest of the offensive depth chart is sparse. There is a good amount of backup talent at the tight end and running back positions, but the o-line needs help. There isn’t even a backup center, which is the first line of defense for the man at the helm.

The major offensive hole is at wide receiver. Anquan Boldin isn’t going to stick around for much longer, he’s close to retirement age. Marvin Jones Jr. has promise, showing some bright spots, but he’s got to find some consistency. This is prime time to get some rookies or younger 2nd-3rd year players to absorb the experience behind those names.

Defense needs backup

There are some big names on defense with star potential on first string. Their second and third are where the weaknesses show. A lot of youngsters who are virtually untested. Lots of training and tutelage needs to happen, and they have a great opportunity to do that.

Special teams is already pretty special

The special teams is a bright spot on the roster and probably doesn’t need any focus right now. It’s always good to have some backup kick/punt returners but overall, it’s a winning combo. Detroit has a top 3 punter who also stands in as a place-kicker (although just kick-offs), and a top 10 kicker (tied for #7 at the end of the season). The Lions can focus elsewhere for now.

Cap space is at a premium these days and they need every dollar they have to stack up their roster

With the draft ramping up and free-agency rapidly approaching, it’s time to make the list. The Lions may be better suited to hire in free-agency to fill in depth and fix any remaining weak spots during the draft. Experience is needed on all sides of the ball and you’ve got to pay to play. Better, anyways.

