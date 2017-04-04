Detroit Lions sign linebacker Nick Bellore

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Nick Bellore.

The team announced the move Monday and did not disclose terms. Bellore spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in 14 games last season, starting 10. He had 77 tackles (55 solo) last season, along with one sack, one interception, five pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Bellore played his first four seasons with the New York Jets are going undrafted out of Central Michigan.

