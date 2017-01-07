How to watch Lions vs. Seahawks: Live stream, game time, TV

The Seahawks host the Lions in Seattle on Saturday night in the first of two NFC wild card games.

Seattle is the betting favorite, enjoying the comforts of notoriously loud CenturyLink Field. Detroit comes in after losing to Green Bay and ceding the NFC North title. Both teams have been up and down all season, with the Seahawks more post-season tested and the Lions having dropped three in a row.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: 8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 7

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

