Detroit Lions NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

The Lions are coming off a 9–7 campaign and made the playoffs despite losing their last three regular season games. They were quickly dispatched in the Wild Card round by the Seattle Seahawks.

Here's the full list of picks the Lions hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 21 (21st overall)

Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida: The Lions had arguably the worst linebacking group in the league during the 2016 season, and they were not in much better shape headed into Thursday. Enter Davis, a three-down defender who just needs to stay healthy. He was unable to do so at Florida, but Detroit obviously feels comfortable enough with him after all the headaches caused by DeAndre Levy’s injury issues in recent seasons. Davis shouldn’t leave the field much—his coverage skills will keep him out there in sub-packages. Davis’s career always will be compared with that of Reuben Foster, still on the board here. GRADE: B

Round 2, Pick 21 (No. 53)

Teez Tabor, CB, Florida: Once a first-round contender, Tabor’s stock tumbled quite a bit after he topped 4.6 seconds in his combine 40. So, the straight-line speed may not be there, but Tabor is quick enough to succeed as an NFL cornerback and he has the alpha-dog mentality required for such a task. We had him ranked No. 52; he went No. 53, so that’s pretty spot on. Grade: B+

Round 3, Pick 32 (No. 96)

Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois: It's not hard to see why the Lions looked this way: They don’t have much at receiver behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, and they really could use a physical weapon outside. Golladay could be that, in time. Right now, he’s a big body in need of a lot of refinement. Grade: C+

