Detroit Lions: Biggest First-Round Targets In 2017 NFL Draft

Who is at the top of the Detroit Lions board in the 2017 NFL Draft in terms of realistic possibilities with the No. 21 pick?

The 2017 NFL Draft is only of weeks away and the Detroit Lions have few positions they desperately need to fill. With endless mock drafts and much analysis, you can never really predict what will happen on draft day.

Although it is still a little early to tell if the Lions are thinking of making a trade with their first pick, it’s not a farfetched idea. — especially if they have their eye on a top-notched defensive end. General manager Bob Quinn mentioned to season ticket holders that he knows what he is looking for, and knows what he’s not looking for.

At the end of the 2016 season and in the early stages of the free agency, NFL analysts suggested the Lions could decide to draft a linebacker. However, the Lions were very aggressive with their offensive needs during the free agency, allowing the Lions to focus on their defense in 2017 NFL Draft.

It’s no secret the Lions have a terrible defense. Ideally, it makes sense for the Lions to draft a defensive end with their first-round pick, 21st overall. With that in mind, let’s look at who should be their top targets at No. 21 come the April 27 draft.

First-Round Targets

Jordan Willis, DE – Kansas State: Jordan Willis is a three-year starter who excels from start to finish. His endurance and hand use make him an ideal edge defender. Willis has risen the draft charts since his impressive combine performance.

Charles Harris, DE – Missouri: Charles Harris is a natural-born athlete. Although he needs to strengthen his hand usage, his assertiveness and footwork are impeccable. His overall package makes him a sure first-round pick.

T.J. Watt, DE – Wisconsin: Another Watt brother enters the draft. T.J. Watt originally played the tight end position and linebacker, and has several talents that will strengthen any defense. His versatility makes him an ideal candidate on a team who has many gaps in their defense.

It has also been suggested the Lions might even shy away from their defensive end needs and draft a cornerback. As much as the Lions need a defensive end, they also have secondary needs.

Obviously, it’s going to come down to the prospects left on the board when the Lions are on the clock. With that said, keep your eye on cornerback Gareon Conley, who could end up on the Detroit Lions roster. Until then, we just must wait patiently and expect the unexpected.

