Detroit Lions: 4 Biggest Needs Going Into 2017

I know it hurts Lions fans. Just when you started to finally believe in Matthew Stafford, and Jim Caldwell, it all came crashing down with four straight losses. I gave you hope they could prove your pessimistic relatives wrong for once and they got to go full “Same Old Lions” on you. As an apology, I spend a lot of time breaking down what are the four biggest needs on the Detroit Lions for the upcoming Off-season.

#1 Biggest Need – Offensive Line

Positions of Interest: RT, G

The Lions need another tackle, although Reiff had did have an effective year on the right side – where he is a much better fit. But the reason I have right tackle on this list first is despite Reiff playing well, and being a former 1st-rounder, I think the Lions should swing for the fences and get two bookends that could protect both sides together for ten years.

Listen, Reiff has been a sturdy, middle of the pack starter. But is he worth the big contract he could likely get on the open market? I’m not sure. He could still have a Travis Swanson-like turnaround. Plus, quality tackles are hard to find in this league, but while Detroit just hit a huge homerun with Taylor Decker at left tackle, Reiff may have already hit his ceiling. And I hope I’m wrong – as I was on Travis Swanson.

General manager Bob Quinn has shown an ability to draft offensive linemen, selecting Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow and Joe Dahl, who may all be effective players. They nabbed two starters in Decker and Glasgow, but as I wrote yesterday, Detroit should continue to pile up lineman like the Dallas Cowboys so they can finally have a run game. Because at the end of the day, a one-dimensional team that cannot run the ball AT ALL, cannot win.

# 2 Biggest Need – Secondary

Positions of Interest: Starting CB, SS

The Detroit Lions had a great year in terms of development, with two new starters — Nevin Lawson and Tavon Wilson — at safety and corner. I’m not suggesting either player wasn’t solid. Both are extremely good, low-end starting NFL Players. Which means they have great value to the Lions. I just think this secondary has great potential with Lawson (who’s a very good player) going into a nickel role. Darius Slay needs a complement on the outside that can also match up with bigger receivers. This Fox Sports 7-round Mock Draft has Lions drafting a corner in 1st.

Wilson, along with backup Miles Killebrew, both had pretty good years. Killebrew — a 4th-round rookie — got much better and I believe he is a starter in this league. The question is he going to be a good one, and how long will it take? I ask because Glover Quin is in his prime right now, similarly to how Slay will be over the next few seasons. If Detroit finds an impact player in the draft or free agency that can start next season, the Lions could build their own nickname secondary.

You know, the “Legion of Boom” in Seattle or the “No Fly Zone” (real original by the way) in Denver? Maybe “Detroit Hits Harder” or “Detroit Kills Everybody” or “Lions Den” if you don’t think murder is appropriate. Anyways getting off track here. The point of drafting a high safety or corner is that it doesn’t mean Lawson or Killebrew/Wilson won’t still play important roles. Killebrew had a great game against Jacksonville as the third strong safety.

#3 Biggest Need – Defensive Line

Positions of Interest: DT, LE

This comes from Haloti Ngata more than anything. He can still give you elite snaps, but he’s done as a full-time starting defensive tackle (or he should be). It’s clearly time for an upgrade. Unless the Lions go to a 3-4 somehow, like if Austin gets a H.C. job. I debated whether to put a tackle or an end in this spot. The Lions currently have a bunch of average defensive tackles, but only one potential star in A’Shawn Robinson.

At end, they have a superstar in Ziggy Ansah. A solid starter in Devin Taylor. An excellent starting caliber rotation player in Kerry Hyder Jr. – who’s still in his early twenties – and high-motor tweener Anthony Zettel, who definitely showed something this season. But if a blue-chip falls into your lab in the early twenties and it’s an end to pair with Ziggy, Quinn better be pulling the trigger.

So I really think the Lions should be taking an offensive or defensive tackle in at least two of the first three rounds, just like last year. I rank this second because I do feel the Lions can find a defensive tackle (or end) later in the second or/and the third-round. In fact, if they can go offensive tackle again in the first and defensive line in the second, they’d really be adding some long-term core players at key positions for both sides of the ball.

#4 Biggest Need – Running Back

Positions of Interest: Power/Speed Back

The Lions have Zach Zenner who has average speed, but good power and vision. They have Abdullah, who’s fumble-prone, but explosive with good vision and great receiving skills. Then Theo Riddick, who has the best wide receiver ability of any halfback in the league. But they don’t have a guy who has it all. And that’s why this position is the real wild card to me.

If they could get Christian McCaffrey out of Stanford, who’s supposed to be late 1st, early-mid second round, the sky is the limit for this Lions offense. Or even Leonard Fournette out of L.S.U. would be a perfect fit.

Especially, if they could also add another starting lineman. I think McCaffrey is Zenner-like with much more speed (sorry for the blatantly white comparison McCaffrey). Dalvin Cook is another exciting player that local fans were enamored with after he lit up the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl (Jim Harbaugh likes oranges by the way, according to USA Today).

Honorable Mentions: Linebacker, Wide Receiver, Long Snapper.

