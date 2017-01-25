Detroit Lions 2016 Postseason Grade: Quarterback

No matter which way you look at it, it was a memorable season for Matthew Stafford. The Detroit Lions quarterback led the team on a record eight comebacks, cementing into the minds of fans his status as a gritty team leader. There is no questioning Stafford’s heart and toughness. But is that enough to earn him a high postseason grade?

Stafford started all 16 games for the Lions in 2016. This despite an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand that hampered him the last quarter of the regular season.

You can’t dispute the injury hurt Stafford’s overall numbers. In fact, he was mentioned as a potential MVP candidate mid-season only to have his numbers fade down the stretch with his injury. Stafford barely put up just the fourth best season of his career in term of yards gained (4327) as well as touchdowns (24). That said, he took care of the ball setting a career low in interceptions and a career high in Quarterback rating.

Intangibles Out-Weigh The Numbers

Stats only tell a fraction of Matt Stafford’s story in 2016. Intangibles tell the rest. Stafford was truly heroic this season, leading the Lions back from deficit after deficit created by Teryl Austin’s “bend don’t break” defense. In fact, it more than fair to say that without Matthew Stafford at the helm the Lions may have had one of the worst records in the NFL considering he is personally responsible for 8 of the Lions 9 wins this season.

Still, with all the seasons heroics, Stafford still failed to get the Lions over the postseason hump. A three game losing streak down the stretch cost Detroit a division title and a home playoff game. A road playoff loss to Dallas later and the Lions were right back were they started in 2016. With no playoff wins since 1991 and more questions than answers.

Everyone Loves The Back-Up…Not

The back-up quarterback for the Lions has been a source of controversy ever since I can remember. This year was no exception. Jim Caldwell choose to only carry one quarterback on the roster and settled with grizzled veteran Dan Orlovsky, sending hometown favorite Jake Rudock to the practice squad. It is fortunate the Lions never had to use the back-up. Then again they might have felt more comfortable giving him a week off had the back-up been more competent.

2016 Postseason Grade: B+

