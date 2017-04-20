DeShone Kizer says he combines Tom Brady’s intelligence and Cam Newton’s body

Whatever DeShone Kizer might lack in arm strength or foot speed, the former Notre Dame quarterback apparently more than makes up for with confidence.

Kizer, who accounted for 34 touchdowns last season with the Irish, said he could become the greatest quarterback to ever step on an NFL field. So what would that look like? Kizer said he could be a combination of Tom Brady’s brain and Cam Newton’s body.

“Name a college quarterback who goes into the game-plan meetings on Monday and throws his notes at the coaches,” Kizer said, via USA Today. “No one else game plans the way I do. No one else prepares the way I do. No one else knows football the way I do. No one else is as big as I am. No one else is as powerful a runner as I am. Pat Mahomes might throw the ball 80 yards and I can only throw the ball 72, but I guarantee he can’t throw an out route the way I can. No one else can do what I can do. And I’ve truly figured out in this process, if I can maximize all my potential in every aspect of the game – this is bold – I do have the ability to be the greatest quarterback to ever play. Imagine taking Brady’s intellect and Brady’s preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton’s body. Why can’t I be the greatest? The only thing stopping me from it is me. That’s what’s driving me now.”

Kizer is setting his sights sky-high and obviously has an immense amount of self-belief – two traits that virtually every NFL general manager would want in a quarterback.

Kizer did show an ability to pick up yards on the ground and rushed for 18 touchdowns in his two years at Notre Dame. But he will have to work on his accuracy at the next level after completing 59 percent of his throws in 2016.