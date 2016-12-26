Derek Carr to miss 6-8 weeks after breaking fibula

The Oakland Raiders will have to go through the postseason without quarterback David Carr, who broke his fibula during Saturday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

If you’re a fan of the Oakland Raiders, this is not going to sit well with most of you. Quarterback Derek Carr will miss 6-8 weeks following Saturday’s injury. It will immediately slam the door on any hopes of him playing at any point in the playoffs.

Raiders QB Derek Carr expected to undergo surgery on fractured fibula Tuesday in Los Angeles, per source. Recovery timetable is 6-8 weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2016

Carr fractured his fibula during Saturday’s 33-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. It was a bittersweet day for the Raiders, as they had watched him in playoff form prior to the injury. He had completed 20 of 30 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns before the sack that led to his injury.

In the video above, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio spoke about the victory, as well as Carr’s injury. The team is gearing up for what should be a trip to the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC, capping off an incredible season.

Carr is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The amount of ligament damage he suffered from the injury will depend on the actual recovery time, but early reports from Adam Schefter say that he’ll likely be down 6-8 weeks. It also means that he ‘ll miss the entire postseason.

In the modern era of the NFL playoffs, there has been no quarterback that has failed to make a postseason start after winning 12 regular-season games. It’s not exactly the kind of history a player wants to be associated with.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said on Monday morning’s “First Take,” that the Raiders are not a lost cause simply because of the injury. With a division win, the Raiders would have a bye in the opening round, and would only have to win two games to reach the Super Bowl. He feels they still have plenty of talent, second only to the Dallas Cowboys, and enough to get the job done.

