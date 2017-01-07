Derek Carr Now Extra Motivated by Loss in Playoffs

The season did not end well for the Oakland Raiders this year. But still, it was something the team can build on for next year. And quarterback Derek Carr is especially motivated to have more control over what happens next year.

The Oakland Raiders, reached the playoffs for the first time in 14 years this season!

Was OC Bill Musgrave overly conservative?

Yes, even for having a first-time starter out there.

Was DC Ken Norton in over his head again?

He has been all year so why would that change?

Norton is determined to win with a scheme that doesn’t fit his players.

But at the same time, the Raiders weren’t going to get far without Derek Carr at quarterback. Left tackle Donald Penn wasn’t even there to protect whoever’s blind side. We could talk about the calls, the rookie quarterback and the dropped passes all day.

But the Raiders did all they were going to do with Connor Cook at quarterback. Cook is the first quarterback in history to make his first start in the playoffs filling in for an elite quarterback. So Raiders fans need to be excited for next year as the Raiders build on this.

Pain like Saturday’s playoff loss to the Houston Texan usually makes the players want it more. There’s no pain like having to sit there and watch the way Carr had to. He now has an extra motivation driving him to bring it home next year.

And he expressed it via twitter right after the game.

Well it didn’t end how I thought it would, but I am so motivated to come back stronger and even more locked in than ever. #MambaMentality — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 8, 2017

Carr is the leader of the Raiders so the rest of the team is guaranteed to feel the same way. That means that barring more catastrophic injuries we are guaranteed to see a great 2017 season. So today, I congratulate the Raiders their fans on a great season.

Next year will be even better!

