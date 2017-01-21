Denver Broncos: Who Would Fit As A Third String Quarterback?

With Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch competing for the starting job in 2017, should the Denver Broncos look to add a veteran or draft a third string QB?

The Denver Broncos will be entering training camp with an interesting question at who the starting quarterback will be.

Both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will battle it out for the starting job in 2017.

Reading various tweets and articles, it seems as if the Broncos are content with getting Paxton Lynch ready for the job despite his performance in his two starts in 2016.

However, what if there is the instance where both Siemian and Lynch are both hurt? Who would assume the role as the third string quarterback in 2017?

Last season, Austin Davis was the third string. However, he did not even make through the rest of the season as he was waived two days before Christmas.

He was waived to make room on the roster at the time. But now the Broncos go into the offseason with two quarterbacks.

Should the Broncos bring in a veteran presence during free agency or look to the draft?

Well, the free agency pool of quarterbacks is not very friendly.

However, there is one name that does pop up on the list that was linked to the Broncos last offseason.

Mike Glennon.

When Peyton Manning retired in 2016, the thought was to bring in a veteran presence. Mike Glennon was linked to the team for a short period of time until the team decided on Mark Sanchez.

As far as a veteran backup, he is not a bad choice. He will be one name that I keep an eye on since he is set to be a free agent in March.

Some other names that pop up are Landry Jones and Geno Smith. You can find the full list of the quarterbacks here.

Looking in the draft

If the Denver Broncos decided to look at the draft to find their third string quarterback, it is most likely that they will wait until the late stages of the draft or even in the undrafted pool to find a quarterback.

One name that could be interesting is Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Gunner Kiel. He completed 52 percent of his passes for over 800 yards and a 6-2 touchdown to interceptions.

He did not get the nod until October this past season and will look to make an impression on some NFL teams in the East-West Shrine game.

Another name to keep an eye on is Iowa Hawkeye quarterback C.J. Beathard. His numbers were a bit better than Kiel’s, going for over 1,800 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

It will be interesting to see what the Denver Broncos decide to do at quarterback this offseason in regards to who is behind Siemian and Lynch.

Normally, the third string would not be such a big deal. However, with two quarterbacks who have a combined three years of NFL experience, there is a reason to look into it.

