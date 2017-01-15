Denver Broncos: Vance Joseph a Kicking and Screaming Coach

The Denver Broncos front office made a kicking and screaming move hiring Vance Joseph as the next coach and he exemplifies these characteristics in spades.

As the 16th head coach in Denver Broncos history, Vance Joseph made it clear to the players attending the press conference they will be pushed to the limit.

Joseph wants his team to reach their potential, but in order to do that he needs coaches to suit the players’ strengths.

A new offense does not change the kicking and screaming John Elway sees in Joseph.

“It has not been a year since we’ve won the Super Bowl, so it’s very important to find somebody that can fit the culture that we had and also has a philosophy of the culture that we have in this building. Vance checks that box. He has that,” Elway said of the new head coach.

The hiring of Joseph parallels Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the staff he put together and the winning culture Joseph wants to instill in Denver.

Tomlin hired Bruce Arians as his offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh in the first season as head coach.

For Joseph, he hired Mike McCoy to be the “Todd Haley” orchestrating the Broncos offense. There is just one distinct difference between Joseph and Tomlin.

Joseph (and Elway) hired Bill Musgrave to coach the young quarterbacks in Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Both hires were a power play hire to fix the stagnant offense in 2016.

Joseph looked his players in the eye telling them to come to work. Here is a lengthy quote of his goal for the players.

“As far as the players in attendance, my philosophy is this: just come to work. Obviously our standard is to win championships, but we can’t skip the work and we can’t skip the season. No one is going to give you 10 wins, 12 wins and put you in the playoffs. It starts with work. We can’t forget that. That’s my goal, to come in and work, making every meeting, every practice and every rep a winning performance. If we do that guys, it’s going to happen. If we don’t it won’t happen. That’s our first order of business, to come to work,” Joseph on the players coming to Dove Valley everyday.

The Broncos’ new head coach adapts the kicking and screaming mantra started by John Elway. Joseph has this team headed in the right direction with his staff and the players on the roster.

This article originally appeared on