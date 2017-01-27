Denver Broncos: Trevor Siemian Deserves A Shot in 2017

Denver Broncos QB Trevor Siemian performed well enough to get a Pro Bowl nod. With what he worked with in 2016 should give him a fighting chance in 2017.

I’ve heard non-stop about this for most of the Denver Broncos 2016 season…

“Trevor Siemian does not deserve the job. Paxton Lynch should be starting.”

It got to be so bad, even now with the new coaching staff, that now I need to put in my two cents.

There are various reports saying that the Denver Broncos are going to give Paxton Lynch every opportunity to start in 2017.

Hold your horses here. You are telling me that we are going to give up on Siemian after one full year as starter?

That does not seem fair to me. The quarterback play is a progress.

Why are we so quick to toss away what Trevor Siemian has done at quarterback in 2016 just to go with a guy we drafted with the first round pick?

Okay, there I understand him being a first round pick. But can we please give credit where credit is due.

Give Trevor Siemian credit for his performance on a bad offense.

Trevor Siemian played on an offense that had a weak offensive line, almost no running game after C.J. Anderson was gone for the year, and his limited experience.

It amazes me how fans give Siemian a tough time despite throwing for 3,000 yards and getting a Pro Bowl nod if not for injury. — Ty Walden (@tyflyguy15) January 27, 2017

I remember being in town for the Atlanta game. Fans were chanting “We want Trevor” when Paxton Lynch was playing.

That showed me that they believed Trevor Siemian gave the Denver Broncos the best chance to win.

On that note, did you all expect either quarterback to play like a Drew Brees or a Peyton Manning in year one?

I am all for whomever Vance Joseph puts out there at quarterback for Week One of the 2017 season.

But we shouldn’t automatically award the job to Paxton Lynch. Give both of these men a chance to prove who gets to start.

I will leave you with this tidbit of what Trevor Siemian did for the Denver Broncos in his first full year as starter and with a horrible offense.

289 Completions, 486 Attempts, 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions. Not too bad if I say so myself.

Not to mention… Got Invitation To Play In The Pro Bowl!

If you all would give Trevor Siemian a chance, he might surprise you.

Don’t rule him out of 2017. I know for a fact that I am not.

