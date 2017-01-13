Denver Broncos: Top 10 Offensive Plays of 2016 Season

With the season completed for the Denver Broncos at 9-7, placing third in the AFC West, I take a look at team’s top ten plays of the 2016 season.

The Denver Broncos are in unfamiliar territory. For the first time since the 2010 season, the team is not a part of the playoffs.

Faltering down the stretch, as well as the emergence of the Raiders and Chiefs, the Broncos will not get their chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

But just because the Broncos season did not end in the playoffs does not mean that it was a forgetful season.

With all of the new coaching changes, I can see the offense making strides to become even better in 2017.

I know that this staff, led by Vance Joseph, will do a great job fixing up the offense.

C.J. Anderson will return from his injury.

There will be an open competition at quarterback.

And, let us hope, that the offensive line gets fixed.

But this offense did have some solid moments during the 2016 season. With players like Emmanuel Sanders, C.J. Anderson, and Demaryius Thomas on the field, it was a unit that has potential.

With that being said, I will be starting a mini-series in the next couple of days. The Top 10 list.

Today is all about the offense. So, let us take a look at what I think were the top ten best plays for the Denver Broncos in 2016.

No. 10- Emmanuel Sanders Goes 35 Yards For a TD vs. Kansas City

In his biggest game of the 2016 season, Emmanuel Sanders had quite the field day against the Chiefs.

Sadly, the Broncos could not come away with a win as the loss would begin a tough stretch for them. They only won two games after the bye.

But Sanders showed why he got that big time contract in September. He would catch seven passes for 162 yards.

That included a 35 yard touchdown that saw the football drop into Sanders’ hands like a rainbow.

What impresses me the most about Sanders is his ability to get himself open down the field or on a slant play. He is almost like the ultimate weapon for the quarterback.

No. 9- Justin Forsett’s 64 yard run vs. Oakland

This is the only play on the list that did not result in a touchdown. But it was the best running play Broncos Country saw all season long.

The Denver Broncos brought Justin Forsett onto the team when injuries to the running back position was forcing their hands.

There is no certainty if he will be back in 2017, but he could play such a huge role with Anderson returning.

While early on he was remembered for his fumbles, perhaps his biggest play as a Bronco was his 64 yard run in the final game of the season.

The run did not turn into six points, but it was the best run the Broncos saw all season.

No. 8- Andy Janovich’s First NFL Touchdown

Gary Kubiak was huge on returning the full back position to the Broncos.

The team went out and used their sixth round draft pick to select Andy Janovich from Nebraska.

I honestly would give him the Denver Broncos rookie of the year honors, but not by much. Justin Simmons would have breathed down his neck.

In the first game of the season against the Carolina Panthers, Janovich was supposed to take a 3rd and 1 full back run to get the first down.

However, he found a hole in the offensive line and burst right through it. He would score his first career touchdown on his very first NFL carry.

Andy Janovich made the running game look really good. Until he was placed on IR with an injury. His disappearance was noted as the running game just looked very bad after that.

No. 7- Broncos Opening Drive Touchdown vs. Saints

The Denver Broncos struggled to get opening drive touchdowns during the 2016 season. However, it seems as if they were determined to get off to a strong start against the Saints.

The drive itself was awesome to watch. Seeing Trevor Siemian move the ball down the field with such grace.

Starting the drive from their own 15 yard line, the offense used a balance of run and pass that ended with a touchdown that was ruled incomplete at first, but was reversed due to a coach’s challenge.

Trevor Siemian found Jordan “Sunshine” Taylor twice during that drive. Both on big time passes.

The final pass of the drive between the two resulted in the first opening drive touchdown for the Broncos this season. It would mark Jordan Taylor’s first touchdown of his career.

No. 6- Paxton Lynch’s first NFL touchdown pass

When the Broncos drafted Paxton Lynch with their first pick (26th Overall) they were looking to add a new face to the franchise.

However, Siemian won the job in camp and never truly relinquished it.

But Siemian did miss 2.5 games due to injury and Broncos Country got to see what Paxton could do.

He looked solid against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in relief of Siemian. But perhaps the biggest moment of his career to date was his first NFL touchdown.

On a 2nd and 3 from the Tampa Bay five yard line, Lynch executed a perfectly played quarterback play-action bootleg and found Sanders all alone for the touchdown.

There are some promising things to come for him. Hopefully learning for a year under the playbook helped a bit.

No. 5 Devontae Booker’s Screen Reception TD

In the final game of the 2016 season, the Denver Broncos were going up against the Oakland Raiders.

I mentioned at No. 9 about Justin Forsett’s long touchdown run. But another big play with Devontae Booker occurred in this game too.

Facing a 3rd and 18, the Broncos decided to go with a screen pass to the running back.

You could immediately hear the groans that Broncos Country let out.

But wait, there was blocking in front and Booker found some holes and escaped the defense on his way to a touchdown.

It was the second best screen pass executed by the Denver Broncos in the season.

Note that I said second… moving on.

No. 4- Demaryius Thomas’ touchdown reception vs. Bengals

Let me first begin by saying that Trevor Siemian had a solid game against the Bengals in Week 3.

It was that game that silenced the doubters for quite some time.

Siemain would throw for four touchdowns in the game. The last one was a deep bomb to Demaryius Thomas that would ultimately be the nail in the coffin.

What impressed me about this play was Thomas ability to jump up for the ball while in stride and keeping his balance to prevent the Bengals secondary from knocking him down.

No. 3- Emmanuel Sanders’ First Touchdown vs. Bengals

We are returning back to this game. Because the catch that Sanders had outduels Thomas’ by a wide margin.

Not to mention his celebration at the end was a bit Antonio Brown esque.

For Trevor Siemian’s first touchdown pass of the game, he threw a rainbow to Emmanuel Sanders.

He was in the right place at the right time. He even beat Adam “Pacman” Jones in the process.

It was the beginning for both Siemian and Sanders as they would connect one more time in the first half. Both guys had solid games.

No. 2 – Bennie Fowler’s 76 yard touchdown reception

When you can make a Kansas City Chiefs secondary player look foolish on a pass like the one Siemian threw to Fowler, it is bound to create joy and laughter.

Leading 17-16 on the play that did draw some scrutiny, Siemain just sling shot a pass up to Bennie Fowler.

Phillip Gaines somehow got lost to where the ball was and Fowler was able to calmly catch the ball while backpedaling.

Before Gaines could even see where the ball was, the Broncos wide out was already turning on the Jets.

Sadly, the game could not go the Broncos way there.

No. 1 – Kapri Bibbs’ First NFL Touchdown

This was the best screen play the Denver Broncos executed during the 2016 season. And it involved a running back who spent most of his time on the practice squad.

Kapri Bibbs was an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State. I honestly believe that he can be something great in the future. And he showed it against the Raiders.

A simple screen pass from Siemian, Bibbs turned into C.J. Anderson on the play.

He made move after move in the open field and with some help with the blocking was able to take the screen play to the end zone for his first career NFL touchdown.

Hope we get to see more of Bibbs going forward.

What was your favorite offensive play of 2016? Let me know in the comments below.

