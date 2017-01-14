Denver Broncos: Top 10 Defense/Special Teams Plays of 2016

Continuing on the Top 10 Mini Series, I take a look at the top plays defensively and on special teams for the 2016 Denver Broncos season.

For the Denver Broncos defense, it was a tall task to repeat as the dominating unit that helped the franchise win its third Lombardi Trophy.

While the goal for the fourth trophy fell short, the defense continued to show why it is one of the most feared units in the NFL today.

The only area that this unit struggled in was the run defense. It was proven in a big way how much Malik Jackson and Danny Trevanthan were missed.

But there was no change from how the secondary for the Denver Broncos performed. The “No Fly Zone” continued to show teams that quarterback should not throw to the wide outs.

Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., and Bradley Roby would put on a show every week.

Since the Broncos relied on their defense to win games, there are bound to be plenty of highlights for this unit.

With that said, I will now give you the second part in my mini series of Top 10 moments.

Without further ado, here are my top ten defensive and special teams moments of 2016.

No. 10 – Brock Osweiler’s Fumble

Okay, so the first play on this list was not forced by the Denver Broncos defense. But how could you not put this on the list?

On the very first play in the fourth quarter, Brock Osweiler took the snap from the shotgun and looked to throw to his tight end.

However, as he was throwing it, the ball slipped out of his hands and somehow went forward.

Once the confusion was sorted out, the refs deemed that the ball was coming out his hands before throwing it forward.

The funniest part of it was that there was not a single Broncos player near him when he threw the ball.

Maybe the pressure of beating his former team got to him?

Either way, looking at Osweiler’s expression when the ref explained that the play would stand as called was priceless.

No. 9 – Aqib Talib’s Two Interceptions vs. Tampa Bay

Now that we got the fun part out of the way, time to get back to business.

In Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Buc Aqib Talib got to put on a show against his former team.

Early in the first quarter, Aqib Talib would intercept Jameis Winston that would later set up a touchdown from Siemian to Thomas.

But the No Fly Zone member was not finished yet. Early in the second quarter, Talib would do it once again.

Sticking with his wide out, Talib made a great play on the football and recorded his second interception.

It was his two interceptions that set up the two first half touchdowns and set the tempo for the game.

No. 8 – Bradley Roby’s Pick 6 vs. Jacksonville

In a game that was won by the defense, it was this play here that put the Broncos ahead for good.

Bradley Roby had himself quite a year in 2016 and should be a vital member of the No Fly Zone for years to come.

On this play, Roby stuck with his wide out as he was crossing the field. Feeling the pressure, Bortles threw the ball.

However, he did not see Roby was following him and easily intercepted it. Once he got past the offensive line, there was nobody that was going to catch him.

The Broncos had to rely a bit on their defense and it showed up big time here.

No. 7 – Von Miller’s Pressure Forces Fumble vs. Jaguars

The Super Bowl 50 MVP showed exactly how disruptive he can be without even getting his hands on the quarterback on this play.

With the Broncos holding on to a seven point lead, Blake Bortles attempted to throw the ball.

However, Von Miller pushed the offensive tackle towards Bortles, which forced him to step up and lose the football.

Shane Ray would recover it and that recovery would be the nail in the coffin for the Jaguars.

No. 6 – Broncos Terriorize Cam Newton in Crunch Time

In the Super Bowl 50 rematch, the game was closer than the postseason tilt.

Broncos fans will not complain either way. Getting to beat Carolina in February and September is all so sweet.

The Broncos defense brought back old nightmares to Cam Newton’s head.

Chris Harris even helped a bit by making perhaps one of the biggest interceptions early on in the season.

Late in the game, the Broncos provided pressure on Cam Newton with sacks by Todd Davis and Von Miller. Demarcus Ware would record a sack in the second half as well.

The sacks might have helped out as the Panthers could only get to within a 50 yard field goal.

However, Graham Gano missed it wide left and the Broncos would win the rematch.

No. 5 – Darian Stewart’s Big Game vs. New Orleans Saints

One member of the No Fly Zone who does not get a lot of credit is free safety Darian Stewart.

His game against the New Orleans Saints was one to remember for him. In more ways than one.

He intercepted Drew Brees, a future Hall of Fame quarterback, twice in the game and also came away with a fumble recovery.

The third turnover was an exact situation of right place, right time.

His performance in that game earned him a contract extension during the bye week.

Hopefully Darian Stewart can remain with the Denver Broncos for a long time.

No. 4 – Bradley Roby’s Pick 6 vs. Chargers

Bradley Roby makes this list again. This pick six was better looking than the one he had against the Jaguars. Hence, the reason why this play is higher up on the list.

With the Broncos trailing 7-3 and failing to get anything going offensively, the Broncos needed a spark.

Did they ever get one from the defense.

Philip Rivers went to throw a pass on a first down and 20 and the ball was tipped in the air.

Somehow, someway, Bradley Roby managed to turn himself around and catch it from behind.

He turned the other way quickly and ran down the sideline for the touchdown.

No. 3 – Justin Simmons’ Blocked Extra Point is returned for two points

This is the only special teams play that made it on this list. But it was perhaps the most thrilling moment during the season.

And it was all in thanks to two members of the 2016 Rookie Class.

With just under two minutes to go, Drew Brees showed the world why he will be in Canton one day and orchestrated a drive that led to the tying touchdown.

An extra point would give the Saints a 24-23 lead.

Justin Simmons was having none of that.

In a perfectly timed jump, Simmons jumped over the long snapper and recovered in time to block the extra point.

The ball would bounce right into Will Parks’ hands and he would return the blocked kick all the way back to the end zone.

The two point return gave the Broncos a 25-23 lead that would ultimately end the game in dramatic fashion.

No. 2 – Von Miller Strip Sacks Luck, Shane Ray’s First NFL Touchdown

The last two plays I will mention were difficult to sort out because they both made such an impact in the game.

Both plays were from the same game too.

The first one was Miller strip sacking Andrew Luck and Shane Ray picking it up for a touchdown.

It was the play that ultimately put the game out of reach for the Colts.

Leading 26-20, the Broncos were looking to make one final stop. And in a play that looked eerily similar to the Cam Newton Strip Sack touchdown, (in certain ways) Miller got to Luck and took the ball away.

While a bit further away from the end zone, the result was the same as Shane ray scooped it up and scored.

The touchdown gave the Broncos a 34-20 lead.

No. 1 – Aqib Talib’s Pick Six vs. Colts

The reason I have this play at number one was based on the situation that the game was in at the time of this play.

With the Broncos leading 16-13 early in the fourth quarter, Andrew Luck was looking to drive the Colts down the field.

However, facing a big third down, Andrew Luck looked around the field and appeared to find a wide receiver.

But Aqib Talib jumped in front of it and intercepted Andrew Luck. After side stepping one tackle and avoiding one or two more, he was down the sideline.

His ninth pick six of his career gave the Broncos a much needed momentum swing.

Hope we can see more pick sixes from Aqib Talib in 2017.

What do you believe was the best defensive or special teams play in 2016? Let me know in the comments below.

