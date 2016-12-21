Denver Broncos: TE Austin Traylor added to practice squad

The Denver Broncos have reportedly signed tight end Austin Traylor to their practice squad, giving them three TEs in total on the practice team…

The Denver Broncos have reportedly added tight end Austin Traylor to the practice squad. Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post had the first report:

Traylor joins Stephen Scheu and Henry Krieger-Coble on the practice squad at the tight end position, and gives the Broncos six tight ends on the overall roster.

At 6-3, 255 pounds, Traylor has solid size for the position and has bounced around to a number of teams in his rookie season out of Wisconsin, including the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

At Wisconsin, Traylor played in 38 games, scoring four touchdowns on 17 catches.

The Broncos obviously saw something they liked in this kid at a workout, because they already have two other tight ends on the practice squad. There’s also a very real possibility that this move was made in response to a couple of head injuries suffered by Broncos tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green on Sunday.

With both Derby and Green’s statuses in question for Sunday, it’s possible the Broncos could promote someone like Krieger-Coble or Scheu from the practice squad (or both) to give them enough bodies at the position this week. And if they promote one or both of them this week, it could be that they just stay on the active roster for the final two weeks of the season, and the Broncos can find a couple of other guys to use future contract money on.

There are a number of options available to the team here. The most likely outcome is that one of the two players that was previously on the practice squad gets called up for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

